Photos: I’ve made peace with Wike, says Fubara after meeting Tinubu in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday told State House correspondents that he has made peace with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, Governor Fubara explained that he came to the Villa to inform the President that he had resumed duty after his six-month suspension.

Describing the visit as a “father-and-son discussion,” he said he also sought the President’s guidance to avoid a recurrence of political crises in the state.

On the purpose of his visit, he said: “You’re aware that the suspension was lifted midnight of the 17th, and I came in on the 19th. Ideally, it’s proper for me to see Mr. President and to tell him that I’m back, and I’ve also resumed my responsibility as the governor of Rivers State.

“It’s not much. It’s a father-and-son discussion, telling him thank you and seeking his guidance so we don’t find ourselves in any situation that will bring crisis again.”

On what the President told him, Fubara said: “He advised me on what to do and how to go in the right direction.”

When asked whether real peace had returned to Rivers, Fubara replied: “As far as I’m concerned, we have made peace. Fubara and his principal are working together.”

Fubara, dressed in a white caftan and black cap, arrived at the Villa around 6:20 pm.

This was his first meeting with President Tinubu after his suspension and the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers on September 18, 2025.

Tinubu had, in a March 18 broadcast, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspended democratic structures, and appointed a sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs.

Fubara’s visit came shortly after the President met separately with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji; and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.