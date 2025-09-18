Photos: Hundreds of Rivers people storm Gov’t House, await Fubara’s return

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Hundreds of women, youths and men of Rivers State have stormed the gate of Government House, Port Harcourt, awaiting the return of Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

The people of the state, who started arriving from 6 am to show solidarity with the Governor, have taken over the Azikiwe-Old Port Harcourt Township Road, causing gridlock on the road.

Some of the residents came in groups of drummers and singers waiting for Fubara to arrive at Brick House.

The display, which appears as a carnival, is led by key supporters of the returned Governor, including Darlington Orji, Sokare Goodboy, Ezebunwo Ichemati and others.

Details later…