September 13, 2025

Photos from scene of Lagos building collapse

Photos from scene of Lagos building collapse

One person has been reported dead, while eight trapped victims (all adults male construction workers) were rescued by men of the Lagos State emergency team from the rubble of a collapsed four-storey building.

The disaster occured at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Below are images from the scene:

