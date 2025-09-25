Photos: Atiku, El-Rufai, Pantami, Saraki’s ally hold key ADC meeting in Abuja

Key figures of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) convened in Abuja on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC, which has consistently criticized the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is positioning itself as a formidable challenger in the next electoral cycle.

Among the high-profile attendees at the meeting were former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, ex-Communications Minister Isa Pantami, former Senate President David Mark, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, a close ally of ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki.

