Photos: All set for Olubadan’s coronation as dignitaries arrive

Ibadan is agog with excitement as dignitaries trooped into the city on Friday for the coronation of Senator Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State governor, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Among the early arrivals was Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun State, who was sighted in his trademark cap and a white attire.

Amosun’s predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, also joined the list of eminent Nigerians present to celebrate the new monarch.

The coronation has drawn attention across the country, with political leaders, traditional rulers, and community figures converging to honour Ladoja as he ascends the revered throne.

Residents of Ibadan have described the event as historic, noting its significance in the city’s cultural calendar.

From major markets to neighbourhoods, the mood has been festive, with people expressing pride and anticipation over the installation of their new traditional ruler.

