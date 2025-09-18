Prince Olusoji pledges stronger support for education, bags honorary doctorate

ABUJA — Business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Olatunji Olusoji, has restated his commitment to advancing education as the most valuable gift to children, communities, and nations, pledging to channel more of his resources into human capital development.

Olusoji, who hails from Ayere in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, made this pledge in Abuja during his conferment with an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities by Vine University, America.

Speaking at the event, he said the recognition would further strengthen his resolve to ensure that no child is denied access to education, no family is left without hope, and no community is abandoned.

“Education to me is the best gift you can give to any nation, any child, any community,” he said. “With profound humility and gratitude, I accept this award and reaffirm my commitment to leveraging my platform and resources to champion quality education in Kogi State and across Nigeria.”

The philanthropist noted that his dedication to humanitarian causes has earned him several accolades, but stressed that his greatest fulfillment comes from investing in people through knowledge and opportunity.

He added that no nation could achieve its developmental goals without proper investment in education, promising to keep deploying his networks and resources to build a stronger educational foundation for Nigerian youths.

Vine University, which conferred the award, said its mission is to raise future leaders grounded in integrity, honesty, and godliness through accessible online education.

“This honour is our way of recognizing Prince Olusoji’s lifelong commitment to philanthropy and education,” the institution stated.

The event attracted dignitaries, academics, and community leaders, who lauded Olusoji as a man of integrity, hard work, and humanitarian values.