Philanthropist pledges support to movie production at AMP investiture

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A philanthropist, businessman and politician, Dr. Kingsley Oghogho Okundaye has promised to support movie production just as he urged movie producers to remain creative in their profession, which he said is a way of keeping a people’s history and sending messages that would make the society better.

Okundaye stated this at his investiture as a patron of the Edo State Chapter of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) in Benin City where he said he is committed to lending his voice, resources, and energy to initiatives that would empower producers to elevate the quality of their storytelling.

He said his recognition and choice as a patron of the association is not a personal accolade but a call to greater service and “I receive it with a heart full of thanks. I wish to specially acknowledge the Association for its pivotal role in preserving our rich traditions and its profound impact on our socio-cultural lives.”

He commended the works of movie producers saying “Through the powerful medium of film, you do not just tell stories; you archive our heritage, shape our identity, challenge societal norms, and even influence our political discourse. You are the custodians of our collective memory and the architects of-our future narratives.

“This investiture resonates deeply with my personal life’s mission. For years, l have been passionately committed to promoting the diverse and vibrant traditions and cultures that make Nigeria a tapestry of unparalleled beauty.

“I believe that, in understanding and celebrating our unique cultures, we find the true strength of our national unity. A single film can challenge a deep-seated prejudice, inspire a generation, revive a dying language, and showcase the beauty of our traditions to the world. I stand before you today to promise my unwavering support.

“As your Patron, I am committed to lending my voice, my resources, and my energy to initiatives that empower producers, elevate the quality of our storytelling, and ensure that Edo State continues to be a powerhouse of authentic and impactful cinema.

“Together, let us continue to tell the stories that need to be told. Let us use the lens of our cameras to project the best of whom we are and who we can be,” he stressed.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the association in the state Derek Igbinakenzua, posited that the event was a collective force to shaping the future of Nollywood adding that their work as filmmakers and storytellers, preserve culture, history, and dream.

“Today is more than just an event; it is a milestone. It is a celebration of vision, resilience, and unity. We stand together, not merely as individuals, but as a collective force shaping the future of Nollywood, particularly here in Edo State.

“As filmmakers and storytellers, we are custodians of culture, history, and dreams. Through our work, we preserve the past, interpret the present, and inspire the future. And today, by inducting new members into our fold and welcoming distinguished patrons, we strengthen our foundation and widen our horizon.” He said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the event, Mr. Omoruyi Akpata, urged the Benin producers, members and executive of AMP to think outside the box to enable them surmount any challenges that they encounter.

A former chairman of the AMP in Edo state, Iyobosa Legema said film making is business and urged the people of the state to always give them support whenever they come to them in the course of doing their work.

The wife of the newly installed patron, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Okundaye, said she was very happy that Edo state AMP made her support husband a patron pledging her support for the association as they work to expose the culture of Edo people to the world.