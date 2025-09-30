PHCs: Gov. Sule approves N1bn to procure medical equipment, recruits 2,267 trained personnel

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

LAFIA — As part of efforts to strengthen the health care system in Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved N1 billion in collaboration with the World Bank for the procurement of medical equipment to revitalise primary health care (PHC) facilities across the 13 local government areas.

The governor also approved the recruitment of 2,267 trained health workers to serve in the 774 PHC facilities in the state.

Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa Primary Health Care Development Agency (NAPHDA), Dr. Usman Iskilu Sale, disclosed this during a media briefing in Lafia on Tuesday.

He explained that under Governor Sule’s agenda, 80 PHCs have so far been upgraded to standard out of 147 earmarked in the first phase. He assured that the remaining facilities would be completed before 2027.

“The state government, in collaboration with the World Bank, approved 147 PHCs across the 147 wards for upgrade. We have completed 80 and will finish the rest as scheduled. The governor has personally inspected some of these facilities, including Wamba, and expressed satisfaction with the progress,” Dr. Iskilu said.

He added that beyond infrastructure, the governor approved additional funds to equip the facilities with modern medical tools, while prioritising human resources through the recruitment of doctors, nurses, midwives, community health extension workers, pharmacy technicians, and health information management technicians.

According to him, 681 staff were recently engaged in addition to 1,586 earlier recruited, bringing the total to 2,267 health workers employed within three years.

Dr. Iskilu also commended Governor Sule for releasing N39 million as counterpart funding for the take-off of the Measles-Rubella vaccine immunisation campaign scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 6.

He assured residents of continuous improvement in health services, noting that the government’s commitment to accessibility, accountability, and affordability in primary health care would be fully realised by 2027.