Pharmacists push for govt recognition of community pharmacies as PHCs

By Osho Abeeb

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has urged the Federal Government to officially designate community pharmacies as Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across the country, citing their critical role as the first point of contact for millions of Nigerians seeking healthcare.

National Chairman of the association, Pharm. Ambrose Ezeh, made the call in Lagos during a press briefing at the ACPN National Secretariat to mark the 2025 World Pharmacist Day, themed “Think Health, Think Pharmacist.”

Ezeh said community pharmacies remain the most accessible healthcare facilities for Nigerians, stressing that pharmacists are trusted professionals who provide essential services ranging from medication expertise and counselling to disease management and public health advocacy.

“Pharmacists are often the first point of contact for patients, making them essential in the healthcare system. Their accessibility and willingness to provide free consultations enable them to counsel patients on medication safety, potential side effects, drug interactions, and adherence strategies,” he stated.

The ACPN chairman highlighted pharmacists’ contributions to public health, including participation in vaccination campaigns, health screenings, disease prevention programmes, and digital health innovations such as telepharmacy to reach underserved areas. He also underscored their collaborative role with other healthcare providers in designing integrated care plans that address health disparities.

Ezeh further called for value-based care models that empower pharmacists to develop personalised treatment strategies, stressing that such approaches would optimise medication use and improve health outcomes.

As part of activities marking the day, ACPN unveiled the Pharmacy Forward: Performance, Collaboration, and Health Transformation initiative, aimed at standardising career progression for community pharmacists at both national and global levels.

The new career advancement framework features five progression bands: Community Pharmacist, Senior Community Pharmacist, Community Pharmacist Specialist, Community Pharmacist Senior Specialist, and Community Pharmacist Consultant. According to Ezeh, the scheme is designed to improve professional knowledge, foster continuous learning, and strengthen patient services.

He maintained that recognising community pharmacies as PHCs would not only expand access to healthcare but also ensure professional satisfaction for pharmacists while improving overall health outcomes for Nigerians.