PFN to govt: Fix economy, end corruption, empower citizens

By Evelyn Usman

As Nigeria prepares to mark its 65th independence anniversary, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, yesterday, asked federal and state governments to take urgent steps to fix the economy, end corruption, and empower citizens to live with dignity, rather than dependence.

It also called for full independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a critical step toward credible elections in Nigeria.

According to the Christian body, only a free and fair process can restore confidence in the nation’s democracy.

Speaking on the state of the nation at a briefing to mark the PFN’s 40th anniversary at the national secretariat of the faith-based organisation in Lagos, the President, Bishop Wale Oke, reminded leaders that Nigerians were passing through one of the most difficult seasons in the nation’s history.

He said: “Please, listen to the cries of the populace. The people are in agony and in pain. They are struggling to survive more than ever before. Let’s fix the economy to make sure the leakages are filled and stopped. The tremendous wealth of this nation must not be trapped with the five per cent at the top, let it go down to the grassroots.”.

While acknowledging God’s grace that has kept Nigeria united, despite daunting challenges, Bishop Oke warned against politicising the anti-corruption fight, saying “let’s punish corruption. Anybody found guilty should be severely punished.

‘’The anti-corruption agencies like ICPC and EFCC should not become political tools. They must operate neutrally and deal with corruption without government interference.

“If INEC is under the thumb of government, then the one who pays the piper dictates the tune. For us to have credible elections free of manipulation and ballot stuffing, INEC must be truly independent.’’

Calling on Nigerians to join hands to rebuild the nation, the cleric lamented the continued slide of the naira.

“When you devalue people’s money, you devalue their lives. I never thought in my lifetime one dollar would buy ¦ 1,500. In 1985, with ¦ 500, I got $865. At that time, one naira was almost equal to one pound and two dollars. What has happened to us?’’ he queried.

On unemployment, the PFN leader, who advised that deliberate policies be put in place to absorb young people into productive ventures, noted that Nigeria had more jobless youths than adults.

He said: “If government establishes cottage industries in each of the 774 local government areas, employing just 500 youths each, that takes thousands off the streets. We must also deal with the menace of almajirai and street boys causing nuisance all over the place. Government should invest more in education and healthcare.

“Many schools still lack roofs and furniture, while hospitals remain poorly equipped. Why must our leaders fly abroad for treatment? Equip one tertiary hospital in each geo-political zone to global standards and Nigerians will have confidence in our system.’’

While calling for massive investment in infrastructure, including power, roads, rail, and aviation, Bishop Oke cautioned politicians against reducing citizens to beggars with token handouts.

“Giving money to people does not deliver them from poverty. Empower them with livelihood. Stop encouraging Nigerians to depend on alms. It makes them poorer and vulnerable to manipulation during elections,” he maintained.

On his part , Lagos State Chairman of the PFN, Pastor Yemi Davies, said though the fellowship had contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development in the past four decades, the enormity of the nation’s challenges in governance, infrastructure, and corruption often made it appear it was not doing enough. Davies described the last 40 years as monumental for the church in terms of growth, expansion and missions, noting that if there was anything Nigeria had exported, it was the gospel.

He, however, lamented that lapses in governance since independence had been overwhelming, fuelling public anger and blame on the church.

According to him, “PFN churches have consistently cushioned government’s failures in education and social interventions by establishing universities, secondary schools, and scholarships, which also provide massive employment.

‘’Nigeria would have been worse in crime and fraud without the stabilising role of the church.’’