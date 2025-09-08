Petrol dealer robbed in Minna; police investigating

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — A petrol dealer was robbed on Monday morning near the Minna City Gate, police confirmed.

The victim was reportedly on his way to a bank when assailants stopped his vehicle and took cash from the boot. The amount taken has not been independently verified.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the attackers forced the vehicle to stop and removed a sack containing money. No arrests have been announced.

Police said the incident was reported in the morning and that investigators have been deployed.

Authorities urged the victim to file an official report at the nearest station and said updates would be provided as the probe continues.