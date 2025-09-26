Peter Oboh lauds President Tinubu’s UNGA speech on Gaza

The former Commonwealth and British Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has endorsed “the great speech” of the Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu for his fantastic speech at the UN General Assembly meeting held yesterday in New York, USA.

Particularly worthy of commendation, Peter Oboh said, was his position “that there should be a two-state solution in Palestine, proving that he and the Nigerian President, Ahmed Tinubu, plus the majority of Nigerians condemned the genocide and atrocities happening in Gaza as the Isreali invasion continues.

“To be realistic, Great Britain and many other countries are standing for the two-state system in Palestine as well, and that sounds really good.

“In a way, I do not fully agree with President Donald Trump that the United Nations are not trying enough. The truth is the United Nations might sound united, but without the United States’ heavy back-up money and weapons, the United Nations is highly limited in action.

“I still stand my ground that this genocide in Gaza reminds the world of Adolf Hitler. I know Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu can stop this genocide if Mr. Trump is willing to put him under pressure.

“So it was humane, patriotic and gallant for Nigeria to add its voice, through President Tinubu, via his representative, Vice President Shettima, to the call for a resolution of the Hama-Israel impasse.”