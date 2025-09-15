Peter Obi felicitates Pope Leo XIV at 70

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has joined the Universal Church in celebrating the 70th birthday of Pope Leo XIV.

In a message shared on his official X account yesterday, Obi described the Holy Father’s life as a testimony of “faith, humility, and courage,” noting that his journey through the years has been a witness to God’s grace.

Obi emphasised the significance of the Pope’s birthday coinciding with the Feast of the Triumph of the Cross, a day that symbolises victory, redemption, and unshakeable hope.

He drew a parallel between the meaning of the feast and the Pope’s personal witness, stating that his life reflects how “faith, perseverance, and fidelity to Christ can transform trials into triumphs.”

The former governor prayed for continued strength, wisdom, and fulfilment for the Pontiff as he leads the Catholic Church in communion with the bishops, asking that God grant him peace, joy, and good health in the years ahead.