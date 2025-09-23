‘People ignored that I was the victim’ – Tiwa Savage speaks on leaked video

By Igwe Patrick

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has spoken out about the backlash she received after her intimate video was leaked in 2021, saying she was unfairly blamed despite being the victim.

In a recent interview, the queen of afrobeats recalled how she was “bashed for it,” especially by influential figures in the West.

“A lot of people from America and the UK, they think she’s capping and she’s just trying to get sympathy,” she said.

According to Tiwa Savage, the criticism extended beyond ordinary people.

“People went out not just regular people, people that had platforms were like. They were quite horrible,” she explained.

Expressing her frustration, she added, “They blamed me. They said because I was getting older in the industry, maybe I was doing it to be relevant.”

On a lighter note, the singer remarked that if the act had been intentional, she would have made made a whole production.

She said, “I would have had better lighting, better lingerie, my facial expression would have been on point.”

Vanguard News