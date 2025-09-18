Penalty for sexual harassment in Ondo Civil Service is dismissal – HoS

Ondo map

The Head of Service ( HoS) in Ondo State, Mr Bayo Philip, says the new extant rules guiding the public service in the state have dismissal and criminal prosecution for offence of sexual harassment in the service.

Philip stated this on Thursday in Akure during the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of the South-West.

He said that the state had reviewed its civil service rules and policies in order to meet up with expectations of the public.

According to him, the reviewed civil service has increased maternity leave from three months to six months while there is provision for paternity leave of two weeks.

The HoS said that the service, with its new mantra: “don’t deliver short and don’t deliver late”, was aimed to align with the 21st Century of the public service with greater output.

Philip, who said that the state, which has 42,000 staff strength with 13,000 pensioners, had no arrears of staff promotion.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the association, Mrs Mojisola Ajayi, appealed to all South-West governors to rejig the civil service by eliminating dysfunctionality and restoring efficiency to meet the people’s needs.

Ajayi added that there must be pension scheme reform that would make the welfare of pensioners to be urgently addressed, stating that many retirees struggled with economic hardship.

According to her, the South-West governors should replicate the success recorded in establishment of the South-West Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, in all sectors of their respective states.

Ajayi commended Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his compassionate and visionary leadership, particularly in prioritising the welfare of pensioners and for his strides in all sectors.

In the same vein, the South-West President, Dr Ebenezer Okebukola, said that the association had presented the blueprint on the proposed plan of action for the economic development of the South-West Nigeria to the region’s governors.

Okebukola, who appreciated the governors for identifying with the project, commended the financial gesture of Aiyedatiwa to the association and asked other governors in the region to support the association to do more.

He also thanked all state governments in the region for their specific laudable projects in their respective states.

In his speech, Aiyedatiwa described the associated as noble and credible, saying that it had made huge significant contributions to the upliftment and development in the South-West.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Omojuwa, said that his administration had made policies to ensure the best could be achieved by civilian servants.

“Your members have undoubtedly played key roles in shaping government policies and programmes.

“ You have regularly agreed with various state governors, offering your wealth of experience and institutional capacity to positively influence policy formulation and engage in transformative development across the South-West.

“ I, therefore, wish to congratulate the leadership and ground members of this noble association for remaining ready for the height of your disengagement from active public service.

“Even though you have retired, you are not tired,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ondo State Forum of Permanent Secretaries, Mr Bunmi Alade, described the occasion as inspiring and significant as it brought together those whose stewardship and sacrifice had assisted greatly in shaping the fabric of governance and administration.

Alade said that the voices of the retired Heads of Service and permanent secretaries remained critical to the strengthening of the values of professionalism, integrity, and discipline, upon which the public service must continue to stand.

He commended the visions of the association to drive integration, coordination and sustainable development across the South- West.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) report that the association elected a new set of executive members.

The new executive members are: Elder Demola Badejo, Regional President, from Ogun; Elder Daniel Aina, the Regional Vice President from Ekiti; Mrs Adenike Olufadewa, Regional Secretary from Oyo; and Alhaji Adekunle Adegbite, Assistant General Secretary from Ogun.

Others are: Mr Segun Olorunsogo, the Regional Treasurer from Osun; Mrs Adesunbo Abolarin, the Financial Secretary from Lagos; Mrs Juliana Folabi-Fayehun, the Regional Public Relations Officer from Ondo; and Barrister Adeoye Popoola, the Legal Officer from Osun.

In his acceptance speech, Badejo, a lawyer and retired permanent secretary, promised to work closely with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission and the South-West Development Commission with the headquarters in Ibadan to ensure the rapid socio-economic department of the region

He also said the association would continue to provide useful advice to state governments in the region.