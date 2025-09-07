Peace Accord: Bandits protecting Katsina community from external attacks

Following the peace agreement in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina, bandits terrorising the communities have now resorted to protecting the residents from external attacks.

Malam Abubakar Mohammad, a resident of Magama community, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday, expressed appreciation for the relative peace being enjoyed in the area.

Narrating how peace returned to their communities, Mohammad recalled that about six months ago, there was a peace agreement with the bandits.

The resident observed that since then, they have not recorded any case of bandits’ attack on communities across the area.

He said: “Most of these bandits, we know them, we stay in the same area with some of them, some we were even friends before they decided to isolate themselves.

“But we thank God since they have decided to embrace peace on their own. Some of them now come to the market, but you will never see them carrying guns.

“When you go to the forest, you will see them with their guns protecting us from external attacks, especially from Zamfara or other Local Government Areas yet to embrace the dialogue.”

Mohammad described the present moment as a bumper harvest period, because many have returned to their farms after abandoning them for a very long time due to the insecurity.

Another resident of the area, Uzairu Rabiu, excitedly said: “For the past five to six months now, there have been no reports of attacks by the bandits, therefore, we’re happy.

“However, our major concern now is lack of proper drainages, recently, about 50 houses were affected by flood at Bagaruwa ward.

“I’m appealing to the state government, our national and state assembly members to do the needful. We’re happy that banditry is gone, but flood is now our problem,” he said.

Also speaking at a joint security committee meeting, the Secretary of Jibia People’s Forum, Malam Zubairu Sani, noted with happiness that the peace was achieved through the support of various stakeholders in the area.

Sani, while revealing that the peace accord was requested by the bandits, also commended Gov. Dikko Radda for his commitment in the fight against insecurity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Jibia, a border community with Niger Republic, was among the areas seriously hit by the activities of bandits, stopping them from farming, going to school and other business activities.

But with the recent peace accord between the community and the bandits, hundreds of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) have returned to their ancestral homes.