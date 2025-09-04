PDP zoning presidential ticket regrettable, say Olawepo-Hashim Support Groups

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Dapo Akerenfon

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South has deepened, as support groups backing the presidential ambition of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim described the move as “regressive and detrimental” to the party’s unity.

The groups, drawn from across the country, rejected the zoning arrangement and reaffirmed support for Olawepo-Hashim’s presidential bid. They argued that the PDP could only remain strong and credible enough to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if it prioritised inclusivity, fairness, and merit over sectional considerations.

In a statement issued by his media office, Olawepo-Hashim himself dismissed the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) decision as “illegal, unpopular, and driven by selfish interests.” He maintained that the Electoral Act 2022 does not empower political parties to impose conditions such as zoning beyond the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“That purported NEC decision was organised by a few people for selfish reasons. It is illegal and unpopular, as you can see from the deluge of protests from party members across the country,” he said.

The decision has triggered widespread protests from both Northern and Southern members of the party. In Jos, thousands of Olawepo-Hashim’s supporters marched to the PDP Secretariat, demanding an open contest. The North Central Renaissance Movement, led by Professor Nghargbu K’tso, also condemned the zoning arrangement, insisting that the North Central region had never produced a president or vice president since 1999.

One protester argued that the South had enjoyed more representation at the highest level of government, noting: “By 2027, the South would have produced presidents for 18 years, while the North only 10. Who, then, is being marginalised?”

In Kano, the coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Vanguard, Mr. Aminu Bala Wudilawa, told Freedom Radio that political trends in the North favour competence and capacity over sectionalism. He claimed that only a handful of politicians seeking the vice presidential slot were pushing for the zoning of the ticket to the South.