PDP yet to finalise micro-zoning ahead of Ibadan convention

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has yet to conclude the micro-zoning of party positions ahead of its national convention scheduled to take place in Ibadan next month, Vanguard has learnt.

A member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in Abuja on Wednesday that consultations were still ongoing and the leadership was working to harmonise positions before the issue is presented to the 103rd NEC on October 15.

“We are looking at before the end of this month,” the NEC member said when asked about the timeline for concluding the micro-zoning arrangements.

He explained that the delay was due to the leadership’s failure to meet and finalise decisions on the matter.

“The leadership has not met to harmonise positions and finalise arrangements. Remember, there will be a NEC meeting next month in Ibadan where a report on the matter will be presented,” he stated.

When contacted, a senior administrative staff member at the PDP national secretariat also declined to speak on the issue, saying: “I am incompetent to speak on the matter.”

The delay has left aspirants and stakeholders in suspense, as the micro-zoning formula will determine which states or geopolitical zones produce key officers in the party’s next leadership structure.