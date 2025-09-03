PDP urged to scrap zoning, allow open contest ahead of 2027

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Gbenga Hashim Youth Support Group has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to abandon its zoning formula for the 2027 presidential ticket and allow aspirants from all regions to contest freely.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the group’s National Coordinator, Dinfa Ezekiel, said zoning, though well-intentioned, risks excluding credible aspirants and weakening the Party’s chances in the next general elections.

“Our position is clear, the PDP should leave the contest open for every zone. We are for a President of Nigeria, not a President of some zones,” Ezekiel said.

He argued that the zoning arrangement, recently affirmed by the Party’s National Working Committee, could create divisions and cost the PDP crucial votes.

“Elections are about numbers. If the ticket is zoned to one part of the country, other regions may resist and back their own candidates. That was one of the lessons of the 2023 elections, and we cannot afford to repeat it,” he cautioned.

The group also recalled past instances where zoning did not prevent open competition, citing the 2003 PDP primaries in which then-President Olusegun Obasanjo contested against northern aspirants, including the late Abubakar Rimi. “That was democracy at work. Why should zoning now be used to deny qualified Nigerians the right to contest?” he asked.

For the North Central zone, Ezekiel noted that the region has remained loyal to the PDP since 1999 but has never produced a President or Vice President, adding this reality shows why zoning should be discarded in favour of inclusivity.

“We have a credible candidate in Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, and we believe he represents the North Central’s best chance to make history. Our appeal to the PDP is simple: do not close the door on him or any qualified Nigerian,” he declared.

Despite the appeal, the group maintained that it remains loyal to the PDP and confident in the Party’s internal mechanisms for resolving disputes. “PDP has the wisdom to find solutions to its problems. We trust that wisdom will prevail before the convention,” Ezekiel stated.

The Gbenga Hashim Youth Support Group also used the occasion to commend Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang for his developmental strides, pledging to support his re-election bid alongside mobilizing for Hashim’s Presidential ambition.

“Our loyalty is not in doubt. We will work for the governor in Plateau and for our Principal nationally. By the grace of God, both will succeed,” Ezekiel affirmed.