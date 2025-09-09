PDP slams APC over protest against N300bn loan approval in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has condemned the protest staged by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the recent approval of a N300 billion loan requested by Governor Seyi Makinde, describing the demonstration as “an act of irresponsibility.”

The Oyo State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, approved the loan request during its plenary session last month.

However, dissent emerged from within the Assembly, with lawmaker Ibrahim Shittu, representing the Saki West constituency, disputing the legitimacy of the loan’s approval.

He claimed that no plenary session took place as publicly reported and that the requisite two-thirds quorum of lawmakers was not present.

In response, the APC staged a protest in Ibadan on Monday, calling for transparency and accountability in the handling of the loan process.

Reacting to the protest, PDP spokesperson, Michael Ogunsina, dismissed the demonstration during a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, describing it as both politically motivated and without substance.

“The protest was clearly orchestrated by unscrupulous individuals. It holds no weight. If the protesters are seeking employment, they should consider applying to the Oyo State Government.”

“Unlike the federal administration led by President Tinubu, which has struggled to provide jobs, Governor Makinde’s government is committed to ensuring gainful employment for residents,” he said.

Ogunsina further criticised the conduct of the protesters, stating, “What reasonable individuals wake up in the morning only to roam the streets in protest over a matter properly handled by the executive and legislature? Something is clearly wrong within the APC in Oyo State.”

He reiterated the PDP’s full backing of Governor Makinde and the state Assembly, affirming the party’s confidence in the governor’s policies and developmental agenda.

“The request and subsequent approval of the N300 billion loan were in line with due process. Governor Makinde has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the progress of Oyo State, and the PDP stands firmly behind his administration,” Ogunsina concluded.