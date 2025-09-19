PDP reschedules proposed repeat congress in Anambra, Ebonyi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled the proposed 2025 repeat Ward, Local Government and State Congress in Anambra and Ebonyi States.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the new dates for the congress initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept.20, Wednesday, Sept. 24 and Monday, Sept. 29 respectively would be communicated in due course.

He said that the decision of the NWC was necessitated by the need for more consultations among the leaders, stakeholders and members of PDP in the respective states so as to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.

“All aspirants, leaders, stakeholders and members of our party in Anambra and Ebonyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, democracy development partners, the media and the public should take note accordingly,” Ologunagba said.

He urged all PDP members in the two states to remain united and continue to work together for the overall interest and progress of the party. (NAN)