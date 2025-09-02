PDP passes vote of no confidence in Osun deputy governor, ex-national scribe

Shina Abubakar

The party also disclosed that it has no confidence on the leadership of its former National Secretary and Board member, Professor Wale Oladipo for hobnobbing with the opposition members.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ife Federal Constituency, Osun State, has passed a vote of no confidence on the State Deputy Governor, Mr Kola Adewusi over alleged anti-party activities.

In a communique issued at the end of Constituency meeting held at the Senatorial leaders residence in Ile-Ife on Monday evening, the party berated the Adewusi and Oladipo for holding meetings with Member of the House of Representative from Ife, Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro who just defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Communique which was signed by the Financial Secretary of the party, Adesoji Adegoke, former deputy Speaker, Ropo Oyewale, and 27 others, including two serving Commissioners, Commissioner for Education and Inter-Party affairs, Dipo Eluwole and Biyi Odunlade, stated that the action of the said leaders constitute danger to the party in Ifeland.

The Communique which was obtained on a political group on Tuesday morning, reads partly, “a vote of no confidence is passed on, Prof. Wale Oladipo, the Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, and the PDP Chairman of Ife East Local Government, Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde (a.k.a Benco)”.

Reacting the Professor Wale Oladipo described those at the meeting as a group of jesters who have no right to engage in such activities.

“They are a group of jesters, who can hardly be identified as party members in Ife. I am an Ife man, I cannot be an enemy of another Ife person, so my duty and that of the Deputy Governor is to bring more people to the fold not to be fighting them.

“I challenged those who claimed to pass a vote of no confidence in us to address the press and pronounce their decision”, he said.

Vanguard News