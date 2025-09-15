PDP optimistic about reclaiming power in Cross River — State Chair

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Again, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has expressed confidence that the party is well positioned to reclaim the leadership of the state in the next election cycle.

Ikem spoke at the weekend during the inauguration of a 20-member committee to oversee the party’s state congress scheduled for September 27 at the PDP Secretariat in Calabar.

He described the event as a gathering of “a galaxy of stars,” noting that the calibre of people in the party demonstrates its strength and capacity to bounce back.

According to him, the PDP already enjoys dominance in the Northern Senatorial District and needs only to consolidate its support in one more senatorial district to take over power in 2027.

“The table is set for the PDP to reclaim Cross River. What we need is to present a reputable candidate who can contest and win elections when the time comes,” Ikem said.

“We still have courageous and committed members who can drive the process of rebuilding the party. We are confident that with unity and focus, we will succeed.”

He added that the internal challenges facing the party at the national level were minor and would soon be resolved, allowing for greater cohesion ahead of future contests.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Professor Zana Akpagu, praised Ikem’s leadership and said the party needed someone with a bold and determined spirit at this time.

Akpagu assured party members that the committee would conduct a transparent and rancour-free congress that would usher in a new executive.

“The challenges before us are surmountable,” he said. “We will not abandon the task of providing a viable opposition to the ruling party. The PDP has always shown the ability to identify and nurture assets, unlike others who squander theirs.”

He called for peace and unity among members, urging them to work together to reposition the PDP and move it forward.

The event drew party leaders, stakeholders, and members who pledged their support for a smooth congress and renewed efforts to strengthen the PDP in Cross River State.