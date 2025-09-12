PDP not dead, says Teejay Yusuf; says ADC driven by personal ambition

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has dismissed suggestions that the PDP is extinct, saying the party remains active despite recent setbacks and defections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, the three-term former member of the House of Representatives characterised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a grouping driven largely by individual political ambition rather than broad-based mobilisation.

Mr Yusuf said party contests and defections are part of normal politics, and urged PDP members to focus on rebuilding and reconciliation rather than conceding defeat.

“Political contestations are normal. When elections approach you hear a lot of loud noise that does not always translate into electoral success,” he said, adding that the PDP still retains national and subnational officeholders, local government chairmen and a significant support base in many localities.

On the party’s performance in recent by-elections, Yusuf acknowledged shortcomings. “We didn’t do well at all in some contests,” he said, but argued that with the right candidates and organisation the PDP can regain ground.

Addressing departures of some senior figures from the PDP, he described such movements as the product of personal calculation and opportunism rather than a sign that the party is finished. He urged colleagues to reconcile, rejig structures where necessary, and continue grassroots engagement.

Yusuf also commented on accusations and rhetoric from rival groups, saying: “If PDP were truly dead, there would be no struggle over control. The fact that people fight to lead the party shows it remains relevant.”

When asked about ADC’s prospects of producing a president in 2023, he said broad-based coalitions, not regional anger alone, determine national outcomes.

Attempts to reach ADC and senior PDP officials for comment were made but had not yielded responses at the time of publication.