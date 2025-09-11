PDP must go beyond words, defend Akpoti-Uduaghan in action — Abduljabbar Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, Abduljabbar Rufai, has urged the party to move beyond public statements and take concrete steps to ensure that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is allowed to resume her legislative duties.

Rufai, who spoke on Thursday, said the senator has continued to face obstruction despite a court ruling affirming her mandate, and stressed that the PDP’s National Assembly Caucus should intervene more decisively.

“For over two decades, the Peoples Democratic Party has distinguished itself not only as a political platform but as a family bound by loyalty, solidarity, and shared values. Historically, members of our party have stood by one another in times of political trial and adversity,” he said.

He described the continued restriction of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s access to her duties as an injustice that must not be tolerated.

“Today, I call on the leadership of the PDP and, in particular, our National Assembly Caucus, to rise in defence of Senator Natasha Akpoti. The ongoing denial of her access to perform her constitutional duties as a duly elected federal lawmaker, despite the court ruling, is a clear injustice that must not be allowed to stand,” Rufai stated.

He added that the PDP must demonstrate that its elected members will not be silenced or undermined.

“It is time for the PDP to rally behind Senator Natasha Akpoti, not just for her sake, but to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and democracy that our party represents,” he said.