PDP Governors vow to enforce discipline, resist Wike’s camp

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pledged to enforce discipline within the party, declaring that they will not yield to “arrogance, impunity, or divisive tendencies” ahead of the party’s national convention.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, made the position known on Tuesday during the inauguration of the National Convention Planning Committee in Abuja.

Mohammed was reacting to threats from the camp of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which has continued to oppose the convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

On Monday, Wike’s group listed six conditions that must be met for the convention to hold peacefully.

In response, Mohammed insisted that the governors would not be intimidated or distracted, stressing that the exercise would go ahead as planned.

“We are not cowards, and we are not afraid of anybody,” the Bauchi governor said. “We are capable of navigating this party beyond the shenanigans, beyond the arrogance, and beyond the impunity of others.

“We cannot continue to take part and allow people to take us to the slaughterhouse. That’s our job. And our job is to make sure we don’t go to the slaughterhouse.

“The keyword is discipline. We will no longer allow or tolerate anybody to take us for granted. It has to stop. Enough is enough. We are not going to tolerate it any longer.”

The governors stressed their commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of the convention despite the opposition.

