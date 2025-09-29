PDP declares Cross River congress invalid, warns of sanctions

…says Jerry Gana’s comments on Jonathan are personal opinion

…insists governors, not ex-president, best placed for 2027

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims that a state congress was held in Cross River, maintaining that the exercise had been formally postponed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The party warned that members behind the purported gathering risk facing disciplinary measures.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who also serves as Secretary of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), stated that no congress took place in Cross River, Plateau, or Kebbi, as the NWC had shifted the exercise after due consideration.

“For emphasis, there was none. There was no congress in Cross River State for the PDP, because it has been postponed, along with that of Plateau and Kebbi,” Ologunagba said.

He explained that congresses follow a clear process: approval of dates by the NWC and NEC, notification of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with 21 days’ notice, constitution of an electoral panel to conduct the exercise, and an appeal panel to review disputes.

“All these processes, particularly the setting up of an electoral panel, have not happened,” he stressed.

Asked if the party would sanction organisers of the alleged exercise in Calabar, Ologunagba replied: “For anybody who has brought this party into disrepute, we know what to do. There’s a constitution. We all subscribed to be members and we swore to obey it.”

He also cautioned against attempts to derail the party’s preparations for its national convention.

“This party is bigger than any individual or group of persons. People should be warned going forward,” he added.

On comments credited to Professor Jerry Gana suggesting that former President Goodluck Jonathan could contest on the PDP platform in 2027, Ologunagba distanced the party from such speculation.

“I don’t speak for Professor Jerry Gana. People can express their opinion. But I will emphasise this: President Jonathan is a member of this party. We have eminently qualified Nigerians, particularly at the governors’ level, whose performance shows their capacity. That is the DNA of the PDP,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to assess the PDP by comparing the performance of its governors to their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is the conversation we should be having for the Nigerian people to look at PDP and see the array of qualified people that are there,” he added.

Following reports of the National Chairman and the National Secretary sending conflicting correspondences to INEC, the party spokesman dismissed concerns of a crisis, insisting the NWC acted unanimously in postponing the congresses.

“There is no crisis here. I can tell you boldly the NWC is united on this. Neither the chairman nor secretary can override the body. The decision was overwhelming,” he said, adding that any letters, whether genuine or not, suggesting otherwise cannot supersede the NWC’s resolution.

On the role of INEC, he said the party duly notified the commission as required by law.

“We informed INEC. We didn’t only inform INEC, we went and published it. It is notice to the whole world,” he explained, stressing that the commission would not attend any exercise the party itself did not authorise.

Ologunagba also updated journalists on preparations for the national convention scheduled for 15–16 November in Ibadan.

He announced that the NCOC had constituted 15 sub-committees, including Electoral, Screening, Screening Appeals, Venue, Transportation, Publicity, Accreditation, Security, Protocol, Medical, Accommodation, Entertainment and Welfare, Monitoring and Evaluation, and Constitutional Amendment committees, to guarantee an inclusive and transparent process.

“I can guarantee you and every member of our party that it will be one of the best national conventions ever,” he said.

He noted that congresses had been successfully concluded in Oyo and Adamawa states, while continuity in Cross River was being maintained by the South-South Zonal Working Committee led by Elder Eman Okin until new dates are announced.

The spokesman also highlighted steps to encourage inclusivity, revealing that women aspirants for the Ekiti governorship position were paying only special interest fees to level the playing field.

“This reflects the PDP’s commitment to inclusivity and support for women,” he said.

Ologunagba reaffirmed the party’s respect for judicial orders, citing a recent case in Ekiti where the PDP complied with a court ruling and scheduled a repeat local government and state congresses.

“We respect court orders and do not engage in ambush tactics. When we receive a court order, we comply fully and ensure due process is followed,” he stated.

He assured party members and Nigerians that the PDP remains a disciplined, democratic organisation.

“The PDP remains a party rooted in democracy, with robust processes. Nigerians are looking forward to this convention, and we are determined to emerge stronger and more cohesive,” Ologunagba said.