PDP crisis deepens as C’River chairman rejects purported dissolution

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem Esq, has rejected the reported dissolution of the state executive announced by the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

He described the move as an illegal attempt to subvert democratic processes and impose an unpopular leadership on the state chapter.

In a statement issued on Friday and made available to journalists, Ikem said the announcement was a ploy by detractors to grab power and destabilise the party.

He recalled that on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, announced the dissolution of the state executive, claiming its tenure had expired.

The national leadership also directed a South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee led by Chief Emmanuel Ogidi to take over and conduct the state congress on September 27.

Ikem dismissed the decision as a brazen abuse of power, insisting that it violated the party’s constitution and reflected desperation by some national leaders seeking to manipulate internal elections.

He said: “The Cross River State Executive of the PDP was inaugurated on September 29, 2021. Our tenure therefore ends on September 29, 2025. This is precisely why the National Working Committee fixed September 27 for the state congress.

“The Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party has never approved chats on social media platforms as meetings of the party or as genuine channels for convening NWC meetings on crucial issues.

“The purported dissolution is illegal and a deliberate attempt to install an unpopular State Executive Committee with persons who cannot otherwise win at the legitimate congress scheduled for September 27.

This action is an abuse of office and an affront to the Constitution of the party. The serial misuse of the powers of the NWC, purporting to act on behalf of the National Executive Committee, is a complete abuse of their authority.” He said.

Ikem urged party members and supporters in the state to remain law-abiding, assuring them that the state executive would resist any attempt to derail the progress the party has recorded in recent years.