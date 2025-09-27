PCN closes 471 pharmaceutical, patent medicine shops in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) yesterday said it has closed down 471 pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores for breaching pharmaceutical practice regulations in parts of Edo State.

Addressing a press conference after its one-week operation in the Edo South Senatorial District and also to mark World Pharmacists Day, Registrar of PCN, Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, said the PCN would continue to entrench its cardinal focus of Practice, Premises and Personnel in pharmaceutical practice in the country.

Represented by the Head of Enforcement PCN, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, the PCN boss said the closures were carried out in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North-East, Egor and Uhunmwonde local government areas in Edo South.

According to him, “A total of 743 premises, comprising 196 pharmacies and 547 patent medicine stores, were inspected. One individual was arrested for obstructing PCN inspectors in the discharge of their duties.

“Consequently, a total of 471 premises were sealed for contravening relevant regulations, including 77 pharmacies, 174 patent medicine stores, and 220 unlicensed shops. Furthermore, four premises were served with compliance directives, necessitating corrective actions to address identified non-compliances.”

He said during the enforcement exercise, various regulatory breaches including operation of unlicensed premises, non-compliance with premises registration renewal requirements, unauthorised clinical practice, unauthorised access to controlled substances, stockholding more than approved limits as stipulated in the Patent Medicine List, training of apprentices, and wholesalers indulging in retail operations in contravention of their licensure terms were noticed.

He said “The enforcement of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines is a statutory responsibility entrusted to the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, aimed at ensuring the availability of safe and efficacious medicines nationwide.

“The pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria has been bedeviled by numerous challenges, including chaotic drug distribution networks, proliferation of unlicensed and illegal pharmaceutical premises, and unauthorized handling of medicinal products, thereby necessitating stringent regulatory measures.

“Key areas of emphasis include, ensuring compliance with established codes of conduct and professional standards, the maintenance of controlled environments to safeguard the quality and potency of medicinal products and assessing the competency levels of personnel involved in pharmaceutical practice to ensure they meet the required standards.

“The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) advises the people in Edo State and beyond to exercise caution when sourcing medicines, ensuring they patronise licensed and qualified premises to avoid potential health risks.”