Partnerships, innovation driving Nigeria’s horticulture growth – FG

By Adeola Badru

The Federal Government and development partners have affirmed that partnerships and innovation are central to the rapid growth of Nigeria’s horticulture sector, with significant impacts on food security, job creation, and the empowerment of youths and women.

This was the consensus yesterday at the two-day 2025 Learning Event of the HortiNigeria programme held in Ibadan, Oyo State. The event, themed “Catalysing Sustainability and Inclusion through Stakeholder Engagement in Nigeria’s Horticulture Sector,” brought together government officials, development partners, state representatives, and agribusiness stakeholders to review progress and chart a sustainable path forward.

HortiNigeria (2021–2025) is a flagship agricultural initiative funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It is led by the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) in collaboration with the East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation, the Royal Tropical Institute (KIT), and Wageningen University & Research.

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, the Ministry’s Director of Horticulture, Mr Yerima Ubah, highlighted milestones achieved under the programme.

“HortiNigeria has served as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive growth across Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, and Oyo States,” Ubah said. “Through strong partnerships, we’ve achieved a 93% increase in crop yields, a 205% rise in farmer incomes, and trained over 76,000 farmers, surpassing our initial targets for youth and women participation.”

He noted that nearly 900 horticulture-related micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have received support in good agricultural practices, business development, and financial literacy, while over €4.1 million in financing was facilitated—creating 477 new jobs and businesses, 70% of them youth-led.

The programme has also piloted solar-powered irrigation systems, introduced over 23,000 plastic crates to reduce post-harvest losses at Mile 12 Market, and supported policy reforms in seeds, tomatoes, and organic agriculture. Post-harvest losses have reportedly dropped by 83%.

In his remarks, Dutch Ambassador to Nigeria, Bengt Van Loosdrecht, stressed the importance of innovation and international cooperation.

“Nigeria has the resources and population to become a major horticultural hub,” he said. “The Netherlands is ready to partner with the Nigerian government to scale policies and systems that will unlock this potential.”

Dr Juliet Agu, Assistant Director for Bilateral Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, called for horticulture to be fully integrated into Nigeria’s long-term development agenda.

“Horticulture is no longer a niche sub-sector. It is now a key driver of employment, nutrition, and trade,” she said.

State governments also pledged support. Representing Governor Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Mrs Abosede Owoeye, said:

“Oyo State is proud to lead in innovative horticulture practices. Through our partnership with HortiNigeria, we are empowering households and bridging the knowledge-practice gap.”

Similarly, Ogun State’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Kehinde Jokotoye, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, commended HortiNigeria for delivering practical results, especially for women and youth.

Reflecting on progress since 2021, HortiNigeria’s Programme Director, Mr Mohammed Salasi Idris, urged stakeholders to aim higher:

“HortiNigeria is about more than farming, it’s about transforming livelihoods and creating economic opportunities. Nigeria could double its horticultural exports by 2030 with the right investments in innovation, greenhouse technology, and climate-smart practices.”

Participants, who also visited the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) in Ibadan, commended improvements in irrigation, post-harvest handling, and agronomic practices. They stressed the need to sustain gains beyond 2025 and expand them to other regions.

One participant, Ifeoluwa Oyeyemi, described the experience as “eye-opening,” noting how solar irrigation and crate systems reduced post-harvest losses. Another, Seyi Awolola, emphasized support for cooperatives, market access, and youth training.

“Seeing the results on the ground gives us confidence that with the right investment, Nigeria’s horticulture sector can truly flourish,” he said.