Parallex Bank secures ISO recertification, reinforces position in security, service

Parallex Bank Limited has received a recertification for three global ISO standards, raising its position in operational excellence and risk management.



A statement from the bank said the certifications reaffirm its commitment to innovation, resilience, and service quality in the ever-evolving financial services landscape.



The Bank was recertified for ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management System), ISO 20000:2018 (IT Service Management System), and ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management System).



Parallex Bank first secured these certifications in 2022 and has now sustained compliance after a rigorous three-year review process, demonstrating its ability to continuously meet international benchmarks.



The recertification carries significant implications for the bank and its stakeholders. It reaffirms continued compliance with global standards and reduces the risk of regulatory non-compliance. It also strengthens customer and stakeholder confidence by underscoring the Bank’s ongoing commitment to security, service quality, and business continuity.



In attendance at the certificate presentation were Olufemi Bakre, Managing Director of Parallex Bank; Matthew Okojie, Executive Director; Dr. Orlando Odejide, Managing Partner at ATS; Sunni Oteqwu, CBDO, PSE; Akinshola Akintilo, Chief Information Security Officer, Parallex Bank; James Udensi, Head of IT Operations; and Ademola Adeshola, Head of Brands and Communications.



Speaking during the ceremony, Commenting, Bakre expressed appreciation for the certification and acknowledged the collective effort of the team and partners that made it possible. He reaffirmed the Bank’s ambition to lead in innovation, stating, “We don’t want to be a follower but an institution to be followed. At Parallex Bank, we have frameworks in place to remain a top runner in technology adoption and innovation in the industry.”



He added that the recertification demonstrates Parallex Bank’s resilience and forward-thinking strategy as it continues to enable limitless possibilities for individuals, businesses, and communities. With frameworks that prioritize security, efficiency, and continuity, the Bank remains firmly positioned as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s banking industry.