‘Paragon of Virtue’, Matawalle hails  Remi Tinubu at 65

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has showered glowing tributes on Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, describing her as a paragon of virtue, compassion and strength.

Matawalle, in a statement signed by his media aide, Ahmed Dan Wudil, in Abuja on Sunday, hailed the First Lady on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

According to him, Senator Tinubu’s passion, benevolence and unwavering commitment to national progress have earned her a place of honour in Nigeria’s history.

“When the chronicles of this great nation and President Tinubu’s administration are written, your name will shine in golden letters,” he said.

The minister extolled her contributions to women’s empowerment, youth development, education and care for the underprivileged, noting that her warmth had brought hope to countless lives.

“Your quiet strength, resilience and devotion to our beloved nation inspire us all. You are not merely a figurehead but a radiant symbol of womanhood and fortitude,” Matawalle added.

He further praised her partnership with President Bola Tinubu, which he described as a source of hope and progress for the country.

“As you mark this milestone, I pray for your good health, peace and continued impact on Nigeria,” Matawalle said.