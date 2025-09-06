PAP stakeholder takes ‘Renewed Hope’ CVR awareness, anti-vices campaign to Bayelsa coastal communities 

…distributes empowerment kits, cash, school uniforms, sandals, writing material

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A stakeholder of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, and Chairman of the Izon Cultural Heritage Centre ,ICHC, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei has commenced a ‘Renewed Hope’ voters awareness and anti-social vices campaign to some coastal communities of Bayelsa state.

The exercise which commenced yesterday in the coastal Koluama Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, witnessed the distribution of cash, clippers and other barbing accessories to 100 persons, fishing nets, school sandals, exercise books, biros, mathematical sets, school uniforms and other writing materials.

Apostle Kemepadei represented by the Director General, ICHC, Engr. Ebideke Atuwo, while addressing the indigenes stated that the exercise which will be extended to.other communities in the state was in solidarity with the vision of High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and the transformative leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ,PAP, who have both consistently emphasized unity, discipline, and alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said:”This exercise is a movement of Renewed Hope a call to action for every Niger Deltan to seize the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, exercise as a tool of empowerment, while rejecting the chains of anti-social vices such as pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and lawlessness that have held our region back for decades.

“Under the PAP leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, we further declare that the Niger Delta will no longer be defined by agitations , but by peace, productivity, and unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as also echoed by our leader and father, High Chief Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).”

He appealed to the indigenes to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, exercise while advising them to shun criminality and other anti-social vices inimical to the development of the region.

In response, one of the beneficiaries, Paghaebi Amos appreciated the leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro and pledged to continue supporting the programmes and policies of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.