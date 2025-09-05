Pageant expands to 45 African countries after a decade of operations

By Alishat Aliu

The Miss Ebony Ambassador Innovative Pageant has launched a global franchise as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations, with Nigeria becoming the first African country to inaugurate the initiative. The milestone event was held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, following a similar unveiling in the United Kingdom earlier that month.

Organisers announced that the new franchise model will allow cultural leaders, partners, and event planners in 45 African countries to host national editions of the pageant. Winners from each country will then advance to represent their nations at the annual Miss Ebony Grand Finale in London.

The launch ceremony brought together key figures from the fashion, education, tourism, hospitality, and cultural sectors, underscoring the pageant’s growth from a traditional beauty contest into what organisers now describe as a platform for empowerment, leadership, and cultural pride.

“This is not just about beauty,” said Princess Christiana Kujembola, Patroness of Ebony Ambassador UK. “Ebony is building a legacy that celebrates African excellence, amplifies female voices, and connects communities across the world.”

With this new model, the pageant seeks to broaden participation and visibility for young African women both at home and in the diaspora, providing a global stage to showcase their talent, resilience, and cultural heritage.