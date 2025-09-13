Oyo govt prohibits ‘sign-out’ celebrations in schools

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Government has prohibited “sign-out” celebrations by final-year students in all public and private schools across the state, citing growing concerns over misconduct, violence and public disorder linked to these events.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola, during the 2025/2026 pre-resumption meeting with principals of public secondary schools, held at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan.

In addition to the ban, the commissioner reiterated the enforcement of the existing prohibition on the use of mobile phones by students within school premises.

He noted that mobile devices presented considerable distractions, enable access to inappropriate content, and can contribute to cyberbullying and other forms of misconduct.

Commending school principals for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student development, Olayiwola pointed out the need to ensure education remains accessible to all.

He firmly warned against the imposition of unauthorised levies or illegal fees, stating that no student should be denied education due to financial constraints.

The commissioner further emphasised the importance of staff punctuality and active participation in the teaching and learning process.

He said ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students must remain a top priority, with schools expected to maintain an environment free from violence, bullying, and intimidation, particularly during these formative years.

Principals were also instructed to recommend only government-approved textbooks, chosen for their quality, durability and alignment with the national curriculum.

The commissioner stressed that strict compliance with these guidelines will be closely monitored by the Ministry of Education.

Earlier, in her goodwill message, the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Olubukola Oladipupo, encouraged principals and teachers to seek clarification before submitting petitions, highlighting her openness to constructive dialogue in support of improving the educational system in the State.

In her address of welcome, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Bamidele Oyinloye, reinforced the importance of discipline, diligence, and adherence to established rules in effective school administration.

Also present were key education stakeholders, including the Oyo State President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Comrade Akinoye Christopher, and the State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Raji Oladimeji.

Both commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his consistent prioritisation of workers’ welfare, particularly that of teachers, and pledged their support towards ensuring a productive and impactful academic session for all students.

