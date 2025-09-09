Oyo govt approves N17.1bn for dualisation of Ajia road

Gov Makinde

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday approved a sum of N17.1 billion for the dualization of the Ajia Road project in Ibadan.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Mojeed Mogbonjubola, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

According to Mogbonjubola, the project work will start at Ajia junction on the Ibadan-Ife expressway and terminate at the Nigeria Air Force Base in Ajia.

He said that the contractor has up to 12 months to deliver the project.

The commissioner disclosed that the reconstruction of the 30-kilometer Okaka-Otu Igbojaye road project was also approved during the SEC meeting for the sum of N26.4 billion.

He further revealed that N1.9 billion was approved for the completion of the reconstruction of the remaining two kilometres of the 20-kilometre Apete-Awotan concrete road project, with a spur to Akufo Farm settlement.

The commissioner recalled that 18 kilometres of the project had been completed a few years ago, while the remaining two kilometres were now being reviewed for completion.

Mogbonjubola also stated that the executive, during its Tuesday sitting, approved the construction of a 0.75km Isaba-Ogundoyin road and other township road projects in Eruwa, totaling 1.9 kilometers.

He said that N4.1 billion was earmarked for the projects with a completion duration of 12 months.

Mogbonjubola further said that the state government has given approval for the dualisation of the 13.6 kilometres Ojoo-IITA-Akinyele interchange dualisation project, with a spur at the Ibadan-Oyo expressway.

He said that the contractor assigned to handle the project had been given 18 months to complete the road project.

He stated that the Ojoo-IITA-Akinyele interchange road dualisation project would support the rail transport corridor at Moniya.

Vanguard News