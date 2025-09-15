Oyebanji to meet corporate Lagos at Marketing Edge Awards 2025

By Tunde Oso

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Marketing Edge Annual National Marketing Summit and Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards, otherwise known as EDGE Awards, on Friday, 26th September 2025 at Balmoral Sheraton Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos State, the organisers have announced.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu played the same role in 2021 when he spoke on “Rethinking the Blue Ocean Strategy in Uncertain Times” and also received the Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year Award.

Governor Oyebanji’s paper entitled; “Driving Economic Growth through Public and Private Sectors Collaboration”, will dwell on how public sector’s yearnings for ease of doing business and creation of a conducive environment for businesses, could drive national growth. The paper will also touch on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the midst of the government’s quest for infrastructural development.

As the man in the saddle in Ekiti, the governor will also use the opportunity to draw support for Ekiti tourism in the digital age, while also leveraging the platform to present the state as a destination by playing up her potentials in tourism, agriculture, education and other areas.

The EDGE Awards, now in its 13th edition, is renowned for celebrating innovation and excellence within the marketing and advertising landscape. Over the years, the prestigious event has recognized exceptional marketing campaigns, outstanding brands, and distinguished professionals within the marketing communications industry who have raised the bar of excellence with their work.

According to the organisers, the 2025 edition has been designed to raise the bar in the recognition and award industry, showcasing uniqueness and outstanding qualities in all aspects and ramifications.

Themed “Excellence Beyond Borders”, the 2025 edition will provide opportunities for engagement, marketing, and networking.

Speaking on the awards theme,Publisher/ CEO of Marketing Edge magazine, Mr. John Ajayi said ," the awards theme encapsulates contemporary developments in the ever evolving Nigeria market which remains dynamic and competitive in all aspects and ramifications " The Publisher noted that since the reforms embarked upon by the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu began,there has been upsurge and catalytic growth in almost all sectors hitherto unthinkable,thereby creating new expertise and opportunities.".