Oyebanji cautions LG chairmen against abuse of financial autonomy

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has urged Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas of the state to avoid financial mismanagement that could cause gross abuse of the financial autonomy granted the councils in the state.

The governor noted that the focus of the financial freedom was to ignite execution of landmark and beneficial projects at the third tier, warning that such dream may be thwarted, if capital accruing to the local governments is spent on frivolities.

Oyebanji gave this charge in Igogo Ekiti, yesterday, while commissioning some projects executed by the Chairman of Ero Local Council Development Area, Felicia Ibiloye.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, commissioned the new LCDA’s Secretariat complex, and launched Ero LCDA chapter of Adire Ekiti fabric and BAO Aged Foundation.

where scores of indigent elderly benefited clothing materials and rice palliative.

She appealed to Ekiti citizens to back his second term bid, so that the lofty programmes being initiated by his government can gain momentum across all the towns.

As the State’s governorship poll gathers momentum, Oyebanji, appealed to the residents above 18 years to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, to be able to participate in the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

Afuye also saluted the council boss for maintaining peace and safety with the neighbouring state of Kwara, by fostering collaboration among stakeholders to ward off cross border criminals.

She said, “Since the assumption of office, we haven’t hidden our admiration for the local government’s autonomy, particularly its financial freedom. That is why you must support the governor’s second term and participate in the INEC voter registration, especially those who were not up to 18 years in 2022, so that these good projects can continue.

“Today in our state, our councils are embarking on life- changing projects in road infrastructures, healthcare delivery, school renovation and construction, market stall construction and reconstruction, commercial farming to boost food security, among others.

“It is not gainsaid that all these were achieved because of the governor’s preference for financial autonomy for our councils. Under this context, our council bosses should redouble efforts, work hard and reciprocate the governor’s gestures, by being prudent and place high premium on delivery of democracy dividends to our people.

“It is our hope that this opportunity wouldn’t be abused in the overall interest of our people.

“The government is indeed very appreciative of the collaborations among all stakeholders in ensuring security of lives across borders in the council despite sharing boundaries with Osun and Kwara States”.

The Chairperson of Ero LCDA, Felicia Ibiloye, anchored her achievement in by the saddle of governance on the financial freedom being savoured under Oyebanji’s government, saying rural development is strategic to development of any nation.

Ibiloye said her administration has embarked on channelisation projects to curb erosion and flooding, installation of 800kva/800W solar system, construction of culverts and Okada garage and many other initiatives that are opening economic opportunities, through the financial freedom given to the council.