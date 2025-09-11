Oworosonki demolition: No compensation plans for displaced occupants — Govt

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Set to launch fresh agency for recovery of unutilised 3,000 hectares of land

…As commissioner seeks gov’s extension of amnesty period

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has ruled out the possibility of compensation to illegal property owners and occupants displaced, following demolition of marked buildings and shanties along Iyana Oworo, Lekki coastlines.

This is coming as plans have been concluded by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to launch a newly created agency to be charged with the responsibility of recovering and utilising over 3, 000 hectares of informal spaces across the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, made the remarks, yesterday, while briefing newsmen during the maiden quarterly, media parley on the state of the Lagos Physical Environment, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

Demolitions

On Oworosonki, property owners and occupants in Ojulari Community, were displaced in the early hours last Saturday, over unapproved buildings along coastlines, coming barely two days after the State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, raised the alarm that about 10,625 cubic metres of sand are dredged daily in Lagos, warning that unchecked activities could destabilize the ecosystem, damage aquatic habitats and could lead to total collapse of the lagoon and waterfront areas.

The exercise was led by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA. Subsequently, on Monday displaced residents stormed the Third Mainland Bridge, blocking vehicular movements in protest, demanding for compensations from the state government.

Responding if government has plans to compensate displaced Oworosonki residents, Olumide said: “There is no plan by the state government to compensate Oworosonki residents who were displaced in the demolition of illegal structures. However, the governor has the prerogative power to approve compensation.

“Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu is set to launch a new agency that will be saddled with responsibility of restoring and ultilising informal spaces in the state. We discovered that over 3,000 hectares of land in Lagos are left unused. After recovery, they will be designed for the use of parking lots, gardens, shopping malls and other basic facilities, in collaboration with private sector that will change the face of Lagos State.”

Mulls extension of amnesty period

Recall that Governor, Sanwo-Olu, had earlier announced the extension of amnesty period for owners and developers of buildings without proper planning approvals until December 31, 2024.

The deadline, initially set for the end of October, was extended to give more property owners the opportunity to regularize their buildings without incurring statutory penalties.

Initially, the Lagos State Government had provided a 90-day amnesty period from May 2 to July 30, 2024, allowing owners of existing developments to obtain planning permits without paying the usual fines for erecting buildings without prior approval.

However, due to the high number of applications, the commissioner appealed to the governor for more extension inorder to capture more applicants as well as robust public enlightenment.

Olumide, had earlier explained that the amnesty programme not only waives penal fees but also offers a discount for payments completed within 10 working days during the amnesty period.

To apply for the amnesty, applicants must submit required documents for assessment at the District Offices of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) across the 57 councils, or at the LASPPPA headquarters in Ikeja. The necessary documents include’ proof of ownership, survey plans, as-built architectural and structural drawings, non-destructive integrity test reports (if applicable), tax compliance evidence, and other relevant documents.

Olumide stressed that the amnesty programme is part of Sanwo-Olu led administration’s efforts to mitigate the economic challenges faced by the built environment sector while promoting compliance with physical planning regulations to ensure a livable, organized, and sustainable Lagos.