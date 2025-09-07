Owo Massacre: Survivors still carry scar of attack — Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

Three years after suspected terrorists murdered over 40 worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has vowed that his administration would not relent in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

Aiyedatiwa lamented that dozens of survivors still carry the scars of the attack.

He said this while speaking at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Akure, during the 15th Episcopal Anniversary and 35th Priestly Ordination Anniversary of the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade.

The governor also vowed that his administration would not relent in the pursuit of justice for victims of the June 5, 2022, terrorist attack in Owo, describing security as a top priority for the state.

He recalled with pain how about 40 worshippers were killed when terrorists armed with Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, and rifles attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Aiyedatiwa said that security agencies, through collaboration between the federal and state governments, have arrested suspects linked to the attack, including Idris Omeiza, Al-Quasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Abubakar, who are now being prosecuted by the Department of State Security, DSS.

He said: “We pray that the memories of the Owo victims be blessed forever. As we continue to seek justice for them, let us stand together against terror’s might and other forms of criminalities. In unity and love, we will find the strength to heal the wounds, mend broken hearts, and ensure a safer Sunshine State.”