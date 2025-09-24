Over 150 death recorded in onstruction accidents in 2024, says NSITF boss Faleye

— Urges prevention and protection

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, on Wednesday, lamented that more than 150 people in the country lost their lives in construction site-related accidents in 2024.

Faleye disclosed while delivering his keynote address as the special guest of honour at the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Construction Industry in Abuja.

According to him: “It is a sobering reality that Nigeria experiences an average of 50-70 major construction accidents annually, including building collapses, falls, and machinery-related injuries. The Nigerian Safety Commission reported over 150 fatalities linked to construction site accidents last year alone.”

The NSITF boss said such incidents highlight the truth of the saying that prevention is better than cure.

He proffered measures towards prevention saying “Strengthening health and safety protocols is crucial.“

Continuing, he said: “This involves rigorous safety audits, compliance with standards, and continuous capacity building to protect workers at all times. A proactive safety culture–where risks are identified and mitigated early–is essential to preventing tragedies before they occur.”

He advocated collective effort in embedding safety and welfare into every project. He said that would foster work “environments where workers can operate confidently and securely.”

The NSITF MD urged construction companies to collaborate with NSITF’s Health, Safety and Environment team on audits, capacity building and other interventions, expressing the organisation’s commitment to partner all willing employers in providing both physical and social protections to all Nigerian workers.

He further stated that the “commitment to safety and well-being is foundational. It is also a strong element of sustainable industry growth.

“NSITF remains dedicated to supporting safety initiatives through regular audits, certification processes, and enforcement of standards because a resilient construction industry depends on a healthy, protected workforce.”

The FOCI 69th AGM was attended by leading players in the construction industry in Nigeria, government officials, and other stakeholders.