Over 100,000 Kwarans now enrolled in health insurance scheme, says Jetawo-Winter

Executive Secretary Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA), Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter (centre); in company of APC Chairperson Irepodun LGA, Hajia Rasheedat Kareem; and Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; during a Sensitization Campaign by the Agency in Ijomu Oro, Irepodun LGA, on Thursday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Executive Secretary, Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA), Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, has said the agency has so far registered more than 100,000 residents in the state’s health insurance scheme.

Earlier last week, the team interacted with the people of Afon, Reke, and Aboto-oja communities in Asa Local Government on the need to enrol in the scheme.

Speaking in Ijomu Oro, in Irepodun Local Government, at an engagement, which the agency organized in collaboration with the European Union (EU-SARAH Initiative),she said that the beneficiaries of the scheme cut across students, people in the informal sector, persons living with disabilities, and private organizations, among other categories.

Dr Jetawo-Winter also said that Kwara continues to witness donor support in the health sector under Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq because of the government’s investments in the sector.

“Today, we have more than 100,000 beneficiaries enjoying health (insurance) in the state, starting from students in our tertiary institutions, the informal sector, private organizations, with all civil servants and their families joining it very soon.

“In the last few years, Kwara has continued to witness unprecedented donor support in our health sector to serve different population segments such as under-5 children, young women and pregnant mothers, the physically challenged, those living with different diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, and many more.

” One of such support is the EU-SARAH initiative, being powered by the European Union with technical assistance from UNICEF and UNFPA.

“The accomplishments of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency and the scheme under this administration have made Kwara State more attractive to the support from international donor organizations.”

“This target population is the future of any society, but often times neglected or forgotten. So, it is a deliberate attempt to crush infant, neonatal, and maternal deaths in our dear state,” she said.

She explained that 15,000 out of the target population – supported through EU-SARAH Initiative – will get free access to quality healthcare services for the next few years at healthcare facilities close to where they live.

Dr Jetawo-Winter commended AbdulRazaq’s commitment to the infrastructural development and manpower of medical facilities, adding: “From primary healthcare centres to tertiary hospitals, our Governor is intentional about the health and safety of the citizens.”

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Kwara House of Assembly member, representing Irepodun Constituency, Hon Shola Odetundun; Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; Barrister Teju Oguntoye; Hon. Olabode Adekanye; Prince Samuel Alebiosu; APC Chairperson in Irepodun, Hajia Rasheedat Kareem; General Manager, The Herald Newspapers, Mr Yomi Adeboye; and President, Kwara South Youth Organisation, Abolarin Dan-Sarafa.

Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye ll, was represented at the event by Eesa of Oro, High Chief Samuel Taiye, while Baale Ijomu Oro, High Chief Matthew Taiye Ademola and High Samuel Oguniyi were also present.

Hon Odetundun and Barrister Oguntoye, in their separate remarks, appreciated the impressive turnout of the people of the communities at the sensitisation, urging them to take advantage of the health insurance scheme.

Oloro of Oro, Oba Titiloye, appealed to the people of the community to embrace the programme which offers health care services at an affordable cost.

He commended the Governor’s passionate drive for development, particularly in health sector, asking

all citizens to continue to support the government.

Oloriewe Raheem lauded AbdulRazaq for various developmental initiatives across all key sectors.

While imploring people to enrol in the programme, Oloriewe said the partnership of EU-SARAH with the state health insurance agency was in recognition of the government’s huge investment in the health sector.