Over 1,000 creatives, brands to feature at Made in the North Festival

By Esther Onyegbula

The Made in the North Festival and Trade Fair is set to return for its second edition, with organisers promising a bigger platform to showcase Northern Nigeria’s cultural heritage, creative talent, and commercial potential.

Convener of the festival, Muhammad Ashraf Adam, disclosed at a press conference that this year’s edition is designed not only as a cultural celebration but also as a solution-driven initiative to ease economic challenges by creating opportunities for trade, partnerships, and empowerment.

“This is more than a festival, it is a mission, a vehicle for change that, if well supported, can transform the face of Northern Nigeria and contribute significantly to the national economy,” he said.

According to Adam, the event, which blends tradition with innovation, will position the North as a hub for fashion, film, art, trade, tourism, and technology. It will feature cultural parades, Durbar, poetry slams, film screenings, and fashion showcases, alongside exhibitions, tech showcases, and capacity-building programmes.

Unlike its inaugural edition, this year’s festival has scaled up in logistics, partnerships, and community participation, with over a thousand creatives, brands, and groups expected to participate. A headline musical act and a major talent-scouting initiative are also lined up to spotlight new voices from the region.

The festival has attracted support from both government and private sector stakeholders, with endorsements from the Vice President, the Deputy Senate President, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Economy, as well as cultural institutions such as the National Gallery of Art.

Organisers said the long-term vision is to establish the festival as a global cultural brand by 2030, exporting Northern talent and attracting international investors.

“Out of a projected 230 million Nigerians, over 100 million are from the North. We are a continent within a country, and this festival is about harnessing that potential and projecting it globally,” Adam added.