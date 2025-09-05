Over 100 undergraduates benefit annually from SohCahToa Foundation scholarships – Solape Fayemi

Every child deserves to dream, but for many in underserved communities across Nigeria, those dreams are often buried under the weight of hunger, poverty, and lack of access to education. Solape Fayemi knows this reality all too well.

Having walked the same path as a public-school student who once witnessed school mates come to school barefoot or carrying books in nylon bags, she turned her pain into purpose.

Through the SohCahToa Foundation, which she co-founded, Solape has become a beacon of hope to children and youths who might otherwise have been forgotten. In just a few years, the foundation has touched thousands of lives, providing scholarships, feeding families, giving out GCE forms, and placing school bags, notebooks, and water bottles in the hands of children who once had none. More than numbers, each story reflects a life changed: a teenager who can now attend university, a hungry child who can go to school with dignity, a youth empowered to build a small business instead of giving up.

For Solape, this work is not charity, it is a calling. A calling that has seen her and her team moved to tears in the face of raw desperation, but also strengthened by the resilience of the very children they serve. In this interview, with Esther Onyegbula, she opens up about the journey, the struggles, and the unshakable belief that with education and empowerment, the sky is not just the limit, it is only the beginning.

How do you see the state of education in Nigeria today?

Frankly, education in Nigeria is not the best. Many children study under poor conditions, overcrowded classrooms, lack of teachers for certain subjects, and inadequate infrastructure. While some students manage to create bright futures for them, the government needs to improve both the learning environment and the quality of the curriculum.

The newly revised national curriculum, which takes effect this September, is a step in the right direction. But beyond that, teachers must also continuously be educated and empowered. A teacher’s words can make or break a child’s self-image, so investing in teachers is critical.

Can you describe some of the biggest impacts your foundation has had over the years?

SohCahToa Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on elevating the lives of youths and children in underserved African communities through education and empowerment programs.

Over the last few years, we have supported the educational pursuits of over 3,500 students. We currently have over 100 undergraduates on our scholarship scheme. Every year, we provide ₦250,000 to each undergraduate to support their academics.

We also support the Kosofe Local Government annually by providing GCE (General Certificate Examination) forms for students and we have done so for four years. Beyond formal education, we run empowerment programs for out-of-school youths, where they are taught skills to help them start businesses and earn a living..

Since education cannot thrive where there is hunger, we also provide food to underserved communities. In the last four years, we have reached areas such as Oworonshoki, Ilaje, Ikorodu, Bariga, Shomolu, Bagada, and Epe. Additionally, we provide back-to-school resources, bags, notebooks, writing materials, and water bottles, for public secondary school students whose parents face economic constraints.

How do you identify and prioritize the communities you work with?

We have a team that surveys underserved areas, particularly focusing on government schools with diverse students. Having attended a public school myself, I know the struggles firsthand, children coming to school with nylon bags, barefoot, or sitting on the floor. Those experiences inspired our back-to-school initiatives.

What makes your foundation’s approach unique compared to other NGOs?

Our scholarship programs are completely merit-based. Neither myself nor any member of our team personally knows the beneficiaries. We open applications nationwide, and students qualify by writing and passing a test. So far, we’ve had beneficiaries from all 36 states of Nigeria.

How has your partnership with local governments been so far?

It has been fruitful. Through collaboration, we’ve been able to reach children who need support the most in a transparent and fair process. Passing exams with our support encourages not only the students but also their parents to stay committed to education.

How do you handle issues of sustainability and duplication of efforts with other NGOs?

Honestly, Nigeria still has too many out-of-school children. There’s not enough intervention yet, so I don’t see duplication as a problem. That said, we have internal processes to ensure a beneficiary isn’t receiving scholarships from multiple sources. But overall, we need more organizations in this space, and the government alone cannot solve it.

How has leading this foundation changed you personally?

It has transformed me. I’ve witnessed hunger and poverty up close. I recall one outreach where, after distributing resources, my team and I broke down in tears because we were overwhelmed by the desperation we saw. These experiences have made me more empathetic, more resolved, and more committed to ensuring that more youths and children have access to education and a chance at a better future.

What message do you have for the young beneficiaries of your programs?

The sky is their limit. With focus, dedication, and God on their side, they can achieve whatever they dream of. I was once a student of a public secondary school, so I know it is possible. Challenges will come, but they must not back down.

Looking ahead, where do you see the foundation in the next 5–10 years?

We hope to have reached at least 50,000 youths across Nigeria and expanded into other African countries. Currently, we award 100 undergraduate scholarships annually. For example, in one application cycle, we received over 15,000 applications but could only support 100 students. That shows how great the need is. In the future, we aim to scale up our impact significantly.

