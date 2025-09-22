Ousmane Dembele: 10 things to know about 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Ousmane Dembele reacts receiving the Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

France international, PSG forward and now, Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele has long been considered one of the most talented wingers of his generation. Known for his blistering pace, dazzling dribbling, and ability to play with both feet, Dembele has built a career full of promise, challenges, and silverware. Here are 10 things you should know about him:

1. Early Life and Background

Ousmane Dembélé was born on May 15, 1997, in Vernon, France. He is of Mauritanian, Senegalese, and Malian descent, giving him a rich multicultural heritage.

2. Football Beginnings

He started playing football at a young age and honed his skills at local clubs before joining Rennes’ youth academy, where his speed and flair quickly stood out.

3. Breakthrough at Rennes

Dembele made his professional debut for Rennes in 2015 at just 18 years old, scoring 12 goals in his first full season. His performances drew attention from Europe’s biggest clubs.

4. Move to Borussia Dortmund

In 2016, he signed for Borussia Dortmund, where he further developed under Thomas Tuchel. Dembele helped Dortmund win the DFB-Pokal in 2017, cementing his reputation as a rising star.

5. Record Transfer to Barcelona

After Neymar’s departure to PSG, Barcelona paid over €100 million to bring Dembélé to Camp Nou in 2017, making him one of the most expensive players in football history.

6. Injury Struggles

Despite his talent, his Barcelona career was plagued by frequent injuries, particularly hamstring problems, which often sidelined him during crucial periods.

7. Trophy Cabinet

Dembele has won multiple titles, including La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona, and Ligue 1 with PSG.

8. Success with France

He was part of the French squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, contributing to France’s second-ever triumph on the global stage.

9. Playing Style

Dembele is famous for being genuinely two-footed. He can shoot, pass, and dribble with equal comfort on either foot, making him unpredictable for defenders.

10. Fresh Chapter at PSG

In 2023, he joined Paris Saint-Germain to continue his career in France’s capital. Seen as a key piece of PSG’s attack, he is tasked with bringing creativity and balance to the post-Messi era.

Dembele defeated Spain and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or on Monday.

Vanguard News