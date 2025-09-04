Our tech investments have doused xenophobic sentiments — MTN

By Nnaemeka Umunna

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, has said that the company’s huge investments in Nigeria have helped to douse xenophobic sentiments between Nigerians and South Africans.

Okigbo made the remark at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria–South Africa Chamber of Commerce, NSACC, held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, he noted that MTN has invested over $10 billion in Nigeria since 2001, including its new $120 million West African data centre project, which further strengthens the company’s commitment to the region.

Also speaking, the Consular-General of South Africa, Prof. Bobby Moroe, described as unfortunate the persistent negative narratives about Nigeria–South Africa relations, particularly on social media.

He said: “Perceptions can either make or break relationships. Xenophobic sentiments shouldn’t define the partnership.”

At a panel discussion during the event, media professionals, including Amarachi Ubani, Diplomatic Editor, Channels TV; Akinkunmi Obakeye, Business Reporter, CNBC Africa; Nifemi Oguntoya, Deputy Head of Presentation and Lead Anchor, TVC News; and Oluwadunsin Sanya, Head, Editorial and Innovation, BellaNaija, agreed that the media has a responsibility to balance stories by highlighting collaboration, culture, and shared successes, rather than focusing only on conflict.

The anniversary brought together business leaders, diplomats, and members of the media to celebrate 25 years of advancing bilateral trade and investment between Africa’s two largest economies.

MTN Nigeria, which sponsored the event, used the occasion to highlight its contributions not only to the chamber but also to the economies of both countries.

Earlier, Chairman of NSACC, Dr. Ije Jidenma, described the milestone as a testament to the resilience of Nigeria–South Africa relations over the years. She stressed the need for both countries to build on shared aspirations and move beyond negative stereotypes.

She said: “This 25-year milestone shows that despite the ups and downs, Nigeria and South Africa want to work together. We must go beyond perception and narrative; our people actually want collaboration.

“The media has a mature role to play in telling this truth. With better understanding now between our people, the stereotype of Nigerians as only engaging in illegal activities has been proven wrong.”