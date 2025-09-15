Our fight against thuggery has no link with politics – Kano Politician

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano-based politician, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim popularly known as A. A. Zaura has said that his campaign against political thuggery drug abuse has no link with politics.

Zaura made this known during a one day stakeholder engagement with the Academic Community in Kano State organized by Centre for Economic, Social and Population Research (CESPORT) Bayero University Kano in collaboration with his foundation, A. A. Zaura Foundation International.

The Kano based politician said his major concerned was about addressing the most pressing social challenges confronting the state and indeed Nigeria, the menace of thuggery, Daba, in order to restore dignity, hope, and opportunity to the youths.

He said the foundation has developed a comprehensive study-solutions framework, and a strategic plan of action to end thuggery in the state and across Nigeria for onward submission to President Bola Tinubu.

Zaura who expressed worry over the menace, however, stressed the need for a collective and an urgent action to curb the menace before it escalate.

According to him, “This programme is a continuation of a journey we began not merely to debate or to analyse, but to act with courage and commitment in addressing one of the most pressing social challenges confronting our beloved state and indeed Nigeria, the menace of thuggery (Daba), and the imperative to restore dignity, hope, and opportunity to our youths.

“From the very beginning, our strategic engagements on this issue has been deliberate and consistent. We started by sitting down with the affected youth themselves, the thuggery (Daba) group leaders across the different zones of Kano. We listened with empathy, we sought to understand their motivations, their frustrations, and their aspirations. From there, we engaged our security agencies, recognizing their vital role in deterrence, intelligence, and peacekeeping.

“Next, we reached out to our revered Imams and Islamic scholars, knowing that true reform begins with the transformation of the mind and spirit, and that no leaders, spiritual voice speaks to the conscience of our youth more profoundly than ours.

“Our path then led us to teachers and school administrators, because education remains the most enduring tool of liberation and transformation.

“Soon after, we engaged the Kano business community, understanding that opportunity and economic empowerment are inseparable from peace and stability. And today, we are most honoured to be here with the Academic Community in Kano State, whose knowledge, scholarship, and empirical grounding provide the intellectual scaffolding for lasting solutions.

“The AA Zaura Foundation International has developed a comprehensive study-solutions framework, and a strategic plan of action to end Daba in Kano and across Nigeria, which we have duly submitted to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This submission is not an end but a beginning, a call to collective action, and an appeal to government, academia, religious institutions, businesses, development partners and civil society to unite in a common purpose.

“The fight against Daba is not merely about curbing violence, it is about restoring human dignity, reclaiming wasted potential, and rebuilding the moral and social fabric of our communities.

“In this regard, the academic community has a critical role to play. Beyond today’s dialogue and strategic engagement, we must strengthen collaborations that drive rigorous advocacy, produce empirically grounded reports, and publish opinion pieces that illuminate the depth of the problem while showcasing innovative solutions initiated by the AA Zaura Foundation International. The research, scholarship, and authority of our universities give credibility to our work, amplify our advocacy, and help to shape both policy and public opinion.

“Together, we can build a powerful coalition of knowledge and action, capable of dismantling the menace of Daba and laying a new foundation for peace, progress, and prosperity of our youths,” Zaura however stated.