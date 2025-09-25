Otti moves to immortalise late CLO leader, Chima Ubani, 20 years after demise

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced plans by his administration to immortalise the late Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) leader and human rights activist, Comrade Chima Ubani, two decades after his death in a controversial auto crash.

Governor Otti described Ubani, who died on September 21, 2005, along the Potiskum–Yobe highway while coordinating the Labour and Civil Society (LASCO) protests against incessant fuel price hikes, as “a martyr of the masses” whose contributions to democracy and human rights remain indelible.

In a posthumous tribute titled “20 Years After, the Vacuum Remains Unfilled,” the governor regretted that Ubani had not been accorded the national honour befitting his sacrifices.

“Abia under my watch will immortalise Comrade Ubani and his legacies very soon,” Otti assured.

Ubani, then aged 42 and father of four, was the Executive Director of CLO at the time of his death. He reportedly gave up his seat on a flight to Abuja for the then NLC President, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and opted to travel by road before the fatal crash.

Otti, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, said Ubani’s death “has continued to hurt 20 years after his demise in an inexplicable auto crash while fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers.”

He recalled their shared journey as student leaders, as well as Ubani’s courage and selflessness:

“Chima yielded himself to the nation—serving humanity with candour and compassion. He didn’t die on a business trip but in the line of duty, during a nationwide protest organised by the NLC, leaving humanity shocked and shaken.”

The governor also urged Ubani’s colleagues and pro-democracy allies not to abandon the values and struggles for which he lived and died.

A prominent voice in Nigeria’s pro-democracy movement, Ubani came into national limelight after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. He played a leading role in uniting human rights groups under the Campaign for Democracy and joined Niger Delta activists, including Ken Saro-Wiwa, in campaigns against oil companies.

Ubani was repeatedly targeted by state repression. His home and office were raided in 1994, and a report he co-authored on women and children in Nigerian prisons was seized. He was later arrested, jailed in 1995, and adopted as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International before regaining freedom in 1996.

Until his death in 2005, Ubani remained a fearless advocate of justice, equity, and good governance.