Osunkeye at 85: Lagos West Diocese holds thanksgiving, as dignitaries extol virtues

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

It was a moment of gratitude and praises to God as the Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, hosted the 85th birthday thanksgiving of industrialist and church leader, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, CON.

The service, presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev James Odedeji, drew eminent Nigerians including Chief Emeka Anyawu; Mrs Obasanjo who represented former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso; Chief Mrs Margaret Sonekan; former CBN Governor, Chief Joseph Sanusi; Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi and other dignitaries, friends, relatives and well-wishers.

In his sermon titled “Bless the Lord, oh my soul, and forget not His benefits,” Odedeji described the octogenarian as “one of our most celebrated fathers of faith,” noting his acumen, wisdom and generosity in service to the Church.

“He is an industrialist and a churchman who has served the Church in many capacities, organised fund-raising activities, delivered lectures and single-handedly built the Chapel of His Glory at the Bishop’s Court,” he said.

“His generosity, wise counsel and scholarships have touched many lives positively. Even at 85, he still plays golf,” Odedeji added, urging worshippers to see life as a divine gift that cannot be bought or manufactured by human hands.

He likened Osunkeye’s story to the centurion in Luke 7 who loved his nation and built synagogues, stressing that the celebrant has asked that gifts for his 85th birthday be channeled towards the building of the new cathedral.

In his goodwill messages Senator Ibikunle Amosun, CON, commended the octogenarian’s contributions to the accountancy profession as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN and ACCA London, and for carrying his traditional titles of Bashorun of Ijemo and Babalaje of Egbaland with honour and dignity.

Also, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, described Osunkeye as “humble, accomplished and a prominent captain of industry sought after by the boards of blue-chip companies.”

Mr. Seyi Osunkeye, the celebrant’s son, thanked God for his father’s life, describing him as “a father, mentor, role model and benefactor to many, both biological and otherwise.”

Responding, Chief Osunkeye appreciated God for His faithfulness, “This thanksgiving is to thank God and praise Him for His compassion, mercies and grace in my life. All the days of our lives, as long as we wake up, it is the grace of God. He has been with me throughout 85 years despite life’s challenges,” he said.