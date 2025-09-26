Osundokun Osundare declares for Oriade State Constituency seat in Osun Assembly

By Nnasom David

Osundokun Osundare, a native of Ijeda Ijesa in Oriade Local Government, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Oriade State Constituency seat in the Osun State House of Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement addressed to the people of Oriade, Osundare outlined his months-long consultations with community leaders, youths, women, traders, teachers, and elders across the local government, emphasizing his commitment to understanding and addressing their concerns.

Speaking on Monday, September 22, 2025, he said his ambition is intertwined with the re-election of Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, praising the governor’s performance in education, infrastructure, and welfare since the return of democracy in 1999.

“I dedicate my ambition and my campaign to his second-term victory because, without the continuation of his people-oriented governance, our dreams in Oriade will remain limited,” Osundare said.

He promised that, if elected, he would be an active legislator, sponsoring bills to promote youth empowerment, women inclusion, education, healthcare, and infrastructural development. He urged residents to support Governor Adeleke’s re-election as a step toward the progress of Oriade.

“Together, let us rise. Together, let us stand. Together, let us win. With Adeleke we rise, with Dokun we shine,” he concluded.